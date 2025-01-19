Bears brass engaged in talks about potential trade for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: report

The Chicago Bears relieved Matt Eberflus of his head coaching duties in November, just one day after he received considerable blame for mismanaging the clock in a 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Eberflus’ nearly three-year tenure in the Windy City was marred by a flurry of last-second losses and ended with a six-game losing streak. Thomas Brown became interim head coach.

The Bears are now searching for the franchise’s next head coach and have already interviewed several candidates, keeping in line with general manager Ryan Poles’ previous vow to cast a wide net during the search.

But, according to a new report from ESPN, one of the ways the team explored filling its head coaching vacancy involved the acquisition of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin via a trade.

The Bears recently contacted the Steelers to inquire about potentially gaining permission to speak to and possibly execute a trade for the Super Bowl-winning coach, according to the report. The Steelers rejected the request, sources told ESPN.

Conversations are not believed to have reached Tomlin, who recently responded to questions about potential trade offers from other teams with a simple message: “Save your time.” Tomlin’s contract reportedly includes a no-trade clause.

The Steelers finished the regular season with a 10-7 record, which maintained Tomlin’s distinction of never having a record below .500. However, the team ended its season on a four-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh then got knocked out of the playoffs by the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round. It has now been eight years since the Steelers have won a playoff game.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is believed to be one of the most sought after candidates this hiring cycle. Earlier this week, the Bears announced they interviewed Johnson.

They also interviewed Arthur Smith, Brian Flores, Mike McCarthy, former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and several others.

Despite ending the season with a 5-12 record, Chicago’s roster does have talent at key positions. The Bears’ next head coach will be tasked with developing quarterback Caleb Williams, the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The coaching staff will also have the opportunity to work with wide receivers Rome Odunze and DJ Moore.

Elsewhere, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is a two-time Pro Bowler, and Jaylon Johnson is a talented cornerback.

While the New England Patriots filled their head coaching vacancy in short order by hiring Mike Vrabel, the Bears, Jets, Saints, Jaguars and Raiders continue their respective searches.

