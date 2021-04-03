Baylor tops Houston in Final Four round to advance to NCAA Tournament championship game

The top-seeded Baylor Bears defeated the Houston Cougars 78-59 in the semifinal round of the NCAA March Madness tournament on Saturday night to advance to the championship game for the first time since 1948.

Baylor breezed through its first Final Four appearance since 1950 and will head into the championship game where the Bears will take on the winner of the Gonzaga–UCLA semifinal game.

Baylor men’s basketball team has never won a national championship.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.