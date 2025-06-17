Basketball legend says Caitlin Clark’s 3-point onslaught left her speechless

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark put the rest of the WNBA on notice as she returned to the Indiana Fever lineup with a vengeance and upended the New York Liberty’s undefeated streak on Saturday night.

Clark’s 32-point victory in the 102-88 win gave Indiana its fifth win of the season. Clark made seven 3-pointers, including three in a 38-second span that even shocked former Liberty star Rebecca Lobo.

The Basketball Hall of Famer talked about Clark’s performance and what she means to WNBA viewership as the league saw numbers dwindle a bit in her absence.

“It means a lot more people are paying attention once again,” Lobo said Monday on ESPN’s “First Take,” via Awful Announcing. “We know how much Caitlin drives ratings. We know how much Caitlin drives attention on the WNBA. For her to come back and do it in that way was just ridiculous.

“I’m sitting there at the end of the first quarter when she had that 38-second stretch where she drained deep three after deep three after deep three. I was just sitting there thinking, I’ve been around this league since 1997. I have never seen that in a WNBA game. Have we seen players go on runs? Of course, we have, but not like that, not where a couple of the 3-pointers are from 30-plus feet.”

The Fever pointed out just how deep Clark’s range was.

Three of her 3-pointers came from beyond 30 feet. She hit the rest from at least 26 feet. The WNBA 3-point line is 22 feet away from the basket.

“It was an exhibition by her after being out for 19 days to recover from an injury,” Lobo added. “Couple that with the other passes that she made and some of the other plays, it was just ridiculous. It’s not often that you’re watching the WNBA, or that I’m watching it, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I’ve just never seen this before.’”

Indiana returns to the floor Tuesday night against the Connecticut Sun.