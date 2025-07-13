Basketball legend implores WNBA players to ’embrace’ Caitlin Clark, drop the jealousy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Women’s basketball legend Nancy Lieberman implored WNBA players to “embrace” Caitlin Clark and lose the jealousy as she’s going to be the money driver for the future of the sport.

Lieberman talked to TMZ Sports earlier in the week, reacting to WNBA All-Stars ranking Clark the ninth-best guard among them. Clark received the most votes from the fans.

She compared the Clark situation to the “Bad Boys” era Detroit Pistons having special rules when playing against Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods winning championships on the PGA Tour.

“This is what Caitlin Clark is. Don’t hate her. If she happens to be the cash cow right now, embrace it,” Lieberman said. “Don’t be petty. She’s the best guard in the league right now. Her numbers have proven it. Her game has proven it. I would really implore some of the guards (to) celebrate each other, don’t tolerate each other.

“Angel Reese is amazing. She just broke another record. These are beautiful, intelligent, amazing athletes, and we should be supporting each other, not jealous of each other.”

Lieberman praised Dallas Wings stars Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, as well as New York Liberty champions Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart.

“Stop nitpicking with each other and just go out and ball,” Lieberman added.

Clark has struggled since the All-Star rankings and voting results were released.

The Indiana Fever star has been dealing with nagging injuries. She’s averaging 16.9 points and 8.6 assists per game. She’s only appeared in 11 contests.