Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson dead at 65

Rickey Henderson, MLB’s greatest base stealer, has died at the age of 65.

Henderson was a 10-time All-Star, spending the majority of his 14-year career with the Oakland Athletics.

Henderson would have turned 66 on Christmas Day – he was reportedly battling pneumonia.

Henderson is also the all-time leader in runs scored. He was named the American League MVP in 1990 after leading the AL with a 1.016 OPS, 65 stolen bases, and 119 runs scored.

He played for the Yankees, Padres, Mets, Mariners, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Angels, and Dodgers.

“For multiple generations of baseball fans, Rickey Henderson was the gold standard of base stealing and leadoff hitting. Rickey was one of the most accomplished and beloved Athletics of all-time,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “He also made an impact with many other Clubs during a quarter-century career like no other. Rickey epitomized speed, power and entertainment in setting the tone at the top of the lineup. When we considered new rules for the game in recent years, we had the era of Rickey Henderson in mind.

“Rickey earned universal respect, admiration and awe from sports fans. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest condolences to Rickey’s family, his friends and former teammates, A’s fans and baseball fans everywhere.”

Henderson won two World Series – one with the A’s in 1989 and another with Toronto four years later.

Henderson became the MLB’s all-time stolen bases leader on May 1, 1991, when he swiped third base in Oakland – he finished with 1,406 in his career, surpassing Lou Brock by nearly 500 bags. Henderson also retired with 2,295 runs scored, 50 more than Ty Cobb. His 3,055 hits are also 27th all-time.

His 130 stolen bases in 1982 are the most in the live-ball era – he and Vince Coleman are the only players since 1920 to have three seasons of at least 100 stolen bases. Henderson swiped 50 bags in 13 seasons, the most ever.

He made his debut in 1979 and finally hung up the cleats in 2003, accumulating 111.1 WAR in his 25 MLB seasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

