Banana thrown at Brazilian soccer players celebrating goal in match

A banana was thrown at Brazilian players celebrating a goal in a friendly against Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday.

Richarlison had scored a goal and went to celebrate with teammates when the banana was thrown from the crowd.

At least two other objects, including a water bottle, were also thrown onto the field.

The Brazilian team was using the friendly to make a stand against racism. Prior to the start of the game, Brazilian players posed with a sign that read: “Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirt,” referencing Brazil’s five World Cup titles that are represented on the team crest.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said it “reinforced its position to combat racism” and “repudiates any display of prejudice” in a statement released after the match.

Security did not identify the person who threw to objects.

Two weeks ago, a Spanish agent said that a black Brazilian player, Vinicius Jr., should “stop playing the money” when celebrating goals.

Richarlison plays for Tottenham of the Premier League.