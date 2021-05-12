Baltimore Ravens 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Baltimore Ravens’ pursuit of a Super Bowl came up short in the NFL playoffs once again last season. Entering the 2021 season the pressure will be on quarterback Lamar Jackson and coach John Harbaugh to at least get back to the playoffs.

The Ravens’ offense failed to show up in the AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills. The team bolstered the offensive line with the additions of Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villaneuva and added wide receiver Sammy Watkins. The team also drafted wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the first round of the recent college draft.

With the offense loaded up, the team will start the season at home on Monday, Sept. 13, against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team will close out at home against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore finished 11-5 this season but the AFC North is stacked and the Ravens will need to perform even better come the start of the 2021 season and beyond to get back to the playoffs.

Here’s who the Ravens will be matching up against in 2021:

Home Opponents: Browns, Steelers, Bengals, Chiefs, Colts, Chargers, Packers, Vikings, Rams

Away Opponents: Browns, Steelers, Bengals, Raiders, Broncos, Bears, Lions, Dolphins

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 152-118-2

Here’s the Ravens’ regular-season schedule: