Baltimore Ravens 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Baltimore Ravens were the best team during the 2019 regular season, and with a reloaded offense will try to make sure they get further in the 2020 playoffs than they did last time.

The Ravens will face teams in the AFC East, AFC South, AFC West and NFC East during the 2020 regular season.

Baltimore will be back in 2020 with a reloaded offense thanks to the selection of J.K. Dobbins and Devin Duvernay. Lamar Jackson will be in a good position to repeat as NFL MVP with who the Ravens are bringing on for offense.

The Ravens may have missed out on a deep playoff run last season, but you can believe they are going to have some tricks up their sleeves to try and replicate their 2019 regular season and push deeper into the playoffs.

Here’s who the Ravens will be matching up against in 2020:

Home Opponents: Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Away Opponents: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 112-144

Here are the Ravens’ regular-season and preseason schedules:

