Baltimore Ravens: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Baltimore Ravens finished 14-2 during the 2019 season.

The Ravens have nine picks going into the draft. They acquired four of their picks from other teams–two from the New England Patriots, one from the Minnesota Vikings and the other from the New York Jets.

Last year, the Falcons picked wide receiver Marquise Brown with their first-round pick. Brown was among the Ravens’ top receivers. In 14 games, he had 46 catches for 584 yards and seven touchdowns.

Here are the Ravens’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 28 overall

Second Round, No. 55 overall (from NE via ATL)

Second Round, No. 60 overall

Third Round, No. 92 overall

Third Round, No. 106 overall

Fourth Round, No. 129 overall (from NE)

Fourth Round, No. 134 overall

Fifth Round, No. 170 overall (from MIN)

Seventh Round, No. 225 overall (from NYJ)

Here are some of the Ravens’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Calais Campbell, DE (trade from JAX)

Derek Wolfe, DE (signed from DEN)

DEPARTURES

Hayden Hurst, TE (trade to ATL)

Josh Byrnes, LB (signed with CIN)

Michael Pierce, DT (signed with MIN)

Patrick Onwusor, LB (signed with NYJ)

Seth Roberts, WR (signed with CAR)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Brandon Carr, CB

Brynden Traywick, S

Domata Peko, DL

Hroniss Grasu, C

Fish Smithson, CB

James Hurst, OL

Parker Ehinger, OL

Pernell McPhee, LB

Randin Crecelius, C

Tony Jefferson, S