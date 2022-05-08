Baker Mayfield’s camp reportedly thinks Browns tried to sabotage him

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s safe to say the Baker Mayfield situation isn’t getting any rosier.

Not only have the Cleveland Browns been unable to trade the quarterback, despite multiple attempts, but things seem to be getting uglier as time goes on.

Now, the “s” word is even being thrown around — as Mayfield’s camp reportedly believes the Browns tried to sabotage him in trading for Deshaun Watson, as relayed by Jake Trotter of ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“According to multiple sources, those close to Mayfield — who to that point had missed one game because of his shoulder injury — wondered at the time if the Browns were trying to make Mayfield look as hapless as possible in prime time, to potentially pave the way for the franchise to more easily explain why it might be moving on from him in the offseason,” Trotter reported.

The Browns were hoping to trade Mayfield during the NFL Draft. That has come and gone. Now, a lot of teams aren’t even talking trade.

NFL GIVES HUE JACKSON ANOTHER DEFEAT, FINDS NO EVIDENCE BROWNS ‘SOUGHT TO LOSE OR INCENTIVIZED LOSSES’

The Carolina Panthers no longer seem interested after moving up in the draft and selecting Matt Corral. The Seattle Seahawks don’t even half Mayfield on the radar — and that comes straight from coach Pete Carroll. And the Browns don’t want to be on the hook for any of Mayfield’s $18 million salary.

So if a deal is going to happen, well, things will drastically have to change between now and the start of the season.

All we know for certain is the Browns and Mayfield can’t carry on this way, or really, carry on at all.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s great for the Browns that they landed Watson. He’s been a much better, much more consistent QB. But it’s a football disaster that Mayfield hasn’t been moved.