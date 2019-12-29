Baker Mayfield snaps back at hecklers before Cleveland Browns game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was getting into a spat with Cincinnati Bengals fans while in the tunnel before his team took the field Sunday.

The fans appeared to be heckling Mayfield as he was stretching.

“You’re gonna lose to a 1-14 team,” the fan was heard saying on video that was circulated across several social media platforms.

After another fan piggybacked on the comment, Mayfield snapped back.

“Why don’t you come down here and tell me that to my face?” Mayfield said.

The fan replied: “We’re not allowed to, you know that! Why don’t you come up here?”

The Browns lost to the Bengals, 33-23, and fell to 6-10 on the season. Cleveland finished with the same number of wins as last season and a winning percentage of .375 – worse than last season’s .469.

Mayfield finished 2019 with 22 touchdown passes and 3,827 passing yards. He told reporters he wasn’t exactly happy with the way the season turned out. However, he vowed to come back stronger than ever.

“Going to come back a different animal come springtime,” Mayfield said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.