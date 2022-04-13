NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baker Mayfield says he feels “disrespected” by the Cleveland Browns after the team decided to trade for Deshaun Watson last month.

“I feel disrespected 100%,” Mayfield said on the YNK podcast that aired Wednesday. “Because I was told one thing, and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now.”

Mayfield was likely referring to earlier this offseason when Browns general manager Andrew Berry said he fully expected Mayfield to be the starter in 2022 before the team landed Watson in a record deal from the Houston Texans.

Mayfield thanked Browns fans in a message on social media, and he reportedly requested a trade on March 17 as Browns’ leadership flew to meet with Watson, who landed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract from the team following the trade.

A pair of grand juries in Texas declined to bring criminal charges against Watson, but the quarterback is still facing 22 lawsuits over sexual assault allegations.

Mayfield, who remains on the Browns roster and will likely be traded soon, initially believed he would land with the Indianapolis Colts. Now, he says the Seattle Seahawks “would probably be the most likely option” after they traded away longtime starter Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

“I’m ready for the next chapter, the next opportunity, because the only one I’m guaranteed with the next spot is one year,” he said.

Mayfield noted that he had four head coaches in four years, multiple coordinators and a general lack of stability during his time in Cleveland.

“I’m just looking for stabilization right now,” Mayfield said. “I have no idea where I’m going, but I’m not nervous … I’m going to try to control what I can control. I’m going to try to impact as many people as I possibly can and work my a– off doing it.”

Mayfield led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2002, throwing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Last season, Mayfield battled a shoulder injury while starting 14 games and throwing for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns, the lowest totals in his career.

“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say that I got caught up in all the negativity and stuff during the year last year,” the quarterback said.

Despite the trade for Watson, Mayfield said he remained thankful for the four years he spent quarterbacking the Browns.

“I really, truly honesty have no regrets of my time in Cleveland of what I tried to give to that place,” Mayfield added. “True Clevelanders and true Browns fans know that.”