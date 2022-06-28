Baker Mayfield ‘ready to move on’ from Browns even with lengthy Deshaun Watson suspension looming

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baker Mayfield’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns appears to be dead in the water even if Deshaun Watson gets suspended for the entire season.

Mayfield on Tuesday was asked about whether he would return to the Browns this season despite his trade request. But he said the Browns would need to start the dialogue when it came to mending the fences.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“No, I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out. But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides,” Mayfield said.

The Browns traded for Watson in March and signed him to a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract even while the NFL still hadn’t decided on discipline for him over the 24 civil lawsuits he was facing for alleged sexual misconduct. He has since settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits.

Watson was meeting with former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who will determine whether the quarterback violated the league’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

NFL CONSIDERING INDEFINITE SUSPENSION, MINIMUM 1-YEAR BAN, FOR BROWNS’ DESHAUN WATSON: REPORT

Mayfield told reporters during a workout in Texas he expected to be traded before the NFL Draft.

“I think I got frustrated with it not happening before minicamp and all those things, but it’s just the stuff that’s out of my control,” he said. “And so, you know, let those things happen and fall in place.”

Mayfield is entering the fifth year of his rookie deal. He’s been mentioned in trade talks with the Carolina Panthers but the trigger has yet to be pulled on a deal.

“I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland, and had a lot of ups and downs and a ton of learning experiences that I will forever keep with me,” Mayfield said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In four seasons, he recorded 14,125 passing yards and 92 touchdown passes. He has more passing yards than the likes of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He has more touchdown passes than Garoppolo and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.