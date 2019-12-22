Baker Mayfield comments on Browns coach Freddie Kitchens' future: 'Whatever happens, happens'

Baker Mayfield had a breakout rookie season with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 with Freddie Kitchens as his offensive coordinator, breaking a rookie record for touchdown passes.

Nearly a year later, the Browns are 6-9, Mayfield appears to have fallen off even with the weapons around him and Kitchens is on the hot seat.

Mayfield was given a chance to back Kitchens publicly after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and getting eliminated from playoff contention. Kitchens’ success as offensive coordinator in 2018 and the promise he showed with Mayfield helped him get the head coaching job prior to the 2019 season. Mayfield said the coaching decision for 2020 was out of his hands.

“That’s not my decision to make, so whatever happens, happens moving forward,” he said during the postgame press conference. “I know how I’m gonna handle it, getting whatever receiving corps, tight ends we have together in the offseason and making sure we’re on the same page so we hit the ground running in the spring.

“Any time you have a head coach and you have a losing record, that’s the first person everybody points to. It goes to many more things than just Freddie. We can all be better in this process … there’s no one single thing to blame. Overall, we have to bring it more and more every day to meet the expectations we have for ourselves.”

Cleveland will miss out on the playoffs for the 17th consecutive season and solidified their 12th straight losing season despite being among the favorites to win the division.

The Browns will have plenty of personnel decisions to make come the end of the season.