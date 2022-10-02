Bailey Zappe’s first Patriots touchdown pass covered with controversy

Mac Jones was already unavailable for the New England Patriots as they went to Green Bay to face the Packers, leading Brian Hoyer to be named the starter for Bill Belichick’s group.

But a head injury knocked Hoyer out of the game, leaving Bailey Zappe, the fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky and the third-string Patriots quarterback, to take over the rest of the way.

It wasn’t a good first half for Zappe once he came into the game as he worked through his first career snaps in front of a raucous Lambeau Field crowd. He was also strip-sacked by Rashan Gary.

But Zappe ended up getting his bearings and moved the ball downfield to set up a chance at his first career touchdown pass. And he did just that, finding DeVante Parker for 25 yards to put New England up 17-14.

However, there was a bit of controversy surrounding the score as it appeared the Patriots should’ve been issued a delay of game penalty. The clock struck zero and the center hadn’t moved the ball yet.

Packers fans were fuming and audibly disappointed that the call wasn’t made, but nonetheless, the Patriots took the lead and Zappe got the first touchdown of his career out of the way.

Zappe lit it up with Western Kentucky last season, throwing for 5,967 yards with 62 touchdowns in 14 games, which got him noticed by those in the league.

Though Jones is their young quarterback who they hope to be under center for years to come, Zappe’s development is important for the Patriots as well.