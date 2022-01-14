Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon was named an All-Star for the third time in his career and made his position clear on the game, suggesting the best of the best should be included instead of one player from each team being guaranteed a spot.

In 23 games, MacKinnon has six goals and 29 assists for the Avalanche. He will be in the All-Star Game with the Washington Capitals‘ Alexander Ovechkin and Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, among others.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

MacKinnon’s teammate Nazem Kadri was among those who missed the initial All-Star cut.

“It’s silly. I don’t think every team should send a guy,” the veteran Avalanche center said, via The Athletic. “It’s an All-Star Game, not a participation game.”

OVECHKIN, MCDAVID, DRAISAITL HEADLINE NHL ALL-STAR ROSTER

Kadri, a longtime NHL center, is leading the NHL with 35 assists to along with 13 goals. He’s never made an All-Star Game.

Ovechkin led all vote–getters in the Metropolitan Division to earn the captaincy. He’s making his 13th All-Star Game.

As for MacKinnon, he will lead the Central Division. Other division mates joining him on the roster are Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets, Alex DeBrincat of the Chicago Blackhawks, Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild, Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes, Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues, Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars, defenseman Cale Makar of Colorado and goalies Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Cam Talbot of Minnesota.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All-Star Game festivities are set for Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.