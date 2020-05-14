Autographed Michael Jordan rookie card sells for record $125G in eBay sale

Thanks to the “Last Dance” documentary, interest in Michael Jordan memorabilia has skyrocketed.

Jordan’s 1986-87 Fleer rookie basketball card is one of the most popular over the past 40 years — and one that was autographed by Jordan just set a record of $125,000 in an eBay sale.

The card, which was graded 8.5 out of 10 by Beckett Grading Services, was a part of a 2006-07 Fleer buyback. The autograph, on the other hand, was graded a 10 by Beckett.

According to Sports Collectors Daily, since the documentary began on April 19, Jordan cards have jumped 285 percent over the same period in March. Over the past decade, more than 17.2 million Jordan items have been sold on eBay, per the website. An average of 146 pieces of Jordan merchandise has been sold on the marketplace site per hour, the website stated.

Data analysts at eBay said the company sold more than 360 Jordan rookie cards in April. That is a 150 percent spike from the previous month, the website reported.