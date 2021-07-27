Liu Jia, a Chinese-born table tennis player representing Austria in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is going for gold, but her young daughter is hoping she will “lose quickly.”

Liu, who advanced past the Round of 16 on Tuesday after defeating South Korea’s Jeon Ji-hee in the singles event, says her daughter is indifferent about her reaching the finals and just wants her mom back home.

“My daughter doesn’t care (if I won). She’s not the least bit bothered. For her it’s all about me going home as soon as possible,” Liu said, via Reuters. “When she heard that I’m facing China in the team event she was especially happy. She said, ‘Lose quickly and come home.’ I can understand that.”

At 39 years old, Liu has faced several young athletes, including the Games’ youngest competitor, Syria’s Hend Zaza, who is just 12.

“It seems like I’m bullying the young players,” Liu said after defeating another young competitor, Adriana Diaz, 20, of Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

“I controlled her, didn’t give her the opportunity to attack. I played well, although I got nervous at the end. I felt like I was going to pee when I got close to victory.”

Liu moved to Austria at a young age because of the competitive nature of the sport in her native China. Her current world ranking is No. 25. As far as her daughter’s pleas to come home early, Jia doesn’t take it too personally.

“Kids have very simple thinking. Win or lose, just come home. Coming home is the key for them.”