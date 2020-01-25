Australian Open ball girl hit with Rafael Nadal shot, tennis star makes up for it with a kiss

Tennis star Rafael Nadal was in the middle of a point against Federico Delbonis on Thursday during the second round of the Australian Open when one of his shots went awry.

Nadal, on the far side of the court, attempted to return Delbonis’ serve but instead, his shot angled toward the left sideline and hit the ball girl who was standing by the umpire’s chair.

KYRGIOS BARKS, MOCKS HIS WAY TO AUSTRALIAN OPEN’S 3RD ROUND

The Spanish tennis pro and Delbonis went over to the girl to make sure she was OK. Nadal gave the girl a kiss on the cheek, hoping to make everything a bit better.

“For her, it was probably not a good moment,” Nadal told reporters after the match, according to TMZ Sports. “She is a super-brave girl. It was one of my most scary moments that I had on the tennis court, as the ball went straight onto her head.”

FRENCH TENNIS PRO ELLIOT BENCHETRIT BLASTED ONLINE FOR ASKING AUSTRALIAN OPEN BALL GIRL TO PEEL BANANA

Nadal gave his headband to the girl after the match.

The one-time Australian Open winner defeated Delbonis 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1. The heads to the third round to play Pablo Carreno Busta.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nadal has not won an Australian Open since 2009.