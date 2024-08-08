Australian field hockey Olympian breaks silence after arrest for allegedly buying cocaine in Paris

Australian Olympian Tom Craig broke his silence on Wednesday after he was arrested in Paris for allegedly buying cocaine after his team fell out of medal contention.

Craig departed a team function on Tuesday night and was arrested about 15 minutes later, the Herald Sun in Australia reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’d firstly like to apologize for what has occurred in the last 24 hours. I made a terrible mistake. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Craig told reporters as he left the police station, via Reuters.

“My actions are my own and in no way, reflect the values of my family, my teammates, my friends, my sport, and the Australian Olympic team. I’ve embarrassed you all. I’m truly sorry,”

Australian Olympic Committee spokesperson Dominic Smith said police let Craig off with a warning.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that a member of the Australian Olympic team was detained for buying cocaine. French media, citing police sources, reported Craig allegedly bought about a gram of cocaine.

CUBAN WRESTLER BECOMES FIRST PERSON TO WIN INDIVIDUAL OLYMPIC EVENT 5 DIFFERENT YEARS, RETIRES ON THE SPOT

“Police officers who witnessed a cocaine transaction at the foot of a building in the ninth arrondissement (of Paris), on the night of August 6 to 7, arrested the seller, born in December 2006, and the buyer, born in September 1995 in Australia,” police said.

Craig has been with the Australian national field hockey team since 2013 – appearing on both the junior and senior squads. He made 19 appearances on the junior team from 2013 to 2016 and 101 appearances on the senior team since 2014. He has 36 international goals.

Craig was a part of the team’s silver medal run during the 2022 Tokyo Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year, Australia bowed out after a loss to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.