Australian breakdancer goes viral for head-scratching performance at Paris Olympics: ‘Hilariously ridiculous’

Breaking debuted at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday, and one B-girl has gone absolutely viral on social media for her performance — but not in the way she likely would’ve hoped for.

Australia’s Rachel Gunn, who is competing under the name “RayGun,” became an instant “meme” on X after her head-scratching performance in the round-robin stage of the women’s breaking competition.

Gunn, 36, failed to match the skill level of her opponents and in doing so was swept in all of her battles without ever earning a single point.

“I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best — their power moves,” Gunn said after. “What I bring is creativity.”

But it was her “creativity” that left viewers questioning how she qualified.

“I kinda feel bad for RayGun, the Aussie [breaker] — but that routine was hilariously ridiculous,” one person wrote on X. “Something like this always happens at the Olympics.”

According to her Olympics bio, Gunn is a university lecturer at Macquarie University with a Ph.D. in cultural studies. “Dance” is listed as one of her research interests.

Gunn qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning the QMS Oceania Championships in Sydney, Australia, and was named the top-ranked b-girl by the Australian Breaking Association in 2020 and 2021.

Gunn also appeared to catch some heat online about her styling choice.

According to the New York Post, the International Olympic Committee allowed competitors to wear their custom uniform, which had to be submitted before competition. Gunn was the only athlete who wore a tracksuit representing her country.

“Looking forward to the same level of scrutiny on what the boys wear tomorrow,” she fired back on her Instagram Friday.

The men’s competition began on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

