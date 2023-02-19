Austin Hill wins Xfinity Series’ Daytona opener as sparks fly in massive last-lap wreck

The start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series got off to a hot and controversial start on Saturday night as Austin Hill took home the checkered flag on a crash-filled final lap of the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

Sam Mayer had taken the lead on the final lap of overtime but his aggressiveness cost him. He got turned around and went airborne and flipped on his roof, causing sparks to fly around several other drivers who were spinning and crashing into each other.

Because Mayer was the leader at the time of the crash, NASCAR had to determine who was in front once the caution flag dropped. Hill was determined to be in front and was given the win with John Hunter Nemechek finishing in second place. Justin Allgaier was put in third place.

“As soon as the caution lights came on, I thought I had it, but it was so close,” Hill said, via NASCAR.com. “To get back-to-back here at Daytona, it’s really special. That’s three wins for me now, two in the Xfinity, one in the truck here. We came from the back two different times.

“I hope everyone enjoyed it. It was such a blast. I had so much fun. We won at Daytona! Let’s go!”

Mayer was cleared from NASCAR’s infield medical center.

It’s a saving grace for Hill as he attempted to qualify for the Daytona 500. He missed out as he was caught in a late crash.

Hill won the Xfinity race in Daytona last year. He won the truck race in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.