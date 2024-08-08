Aussie hurdler Michelle Jenneke takes brutal tumble, slams onto the track at Paris Olympics

Australia’s Michelle Jenneke tripped and fell during the women’s 100-meter hurdles event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Jenneke appeared to have an issue with the third hurdle on the track at Stade de France. The tumble ultimately caused her to finish in last place in the heat.

She did finish the event, which leaves her hopes of qualifying for the semifinals alive. Jenneke could have her shot at redemption if she participates in a repechage, which effectively grants competitors a second chance.

Jenneke said she fell onto the track after she experienced some discomfort in her leg.

“I just felt something pop in my lead leg down toward my knee, and so I just like lost all power, and that’s why I took a tumble,” she told News.com.au’s Nine’s Wide World of Sports.

Jenneke also represented Australia during the 2016 Rio Olympics, but she did not earn a medal. She became a viral sensation more than a decade ago for her pre-race dance routine at the 2012 World Junior Championships.

Jenneke’s availability for the repechage remains unclear. She posted a photo of a bandage around her knee on social media.

“Not feeling too bad but still waiting to see how my leg is,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post.

“A little burn from the track but not too bad considering a pretty big tumble,” she wrote in another Instagram Story post.

The 31-year-old was named one of Team Australia’s captains for the Summer Games.

The “spirits are still high” for Jenneke, who also noted, “I know that there’s a good run in there, so we just got to see what we got.”

The women’s 100-meter hurdles final will take place on Aug. 11.

