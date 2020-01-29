Audio of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash captured on Nest camera

A California woman who lives near the site where Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed says her Google Nest camera captured audio of the doomed aircraft’s final moments, a report said.

Ronna Leavitt’s recording, which was obtained by ABC 7 Los Angeles, has a timestamp of 9:45 a.m. — the same time Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76B plummeted into the hills of Calabasas.

What is believed to be Bryant’s helicopter can be heard at varying levels of intensity throughout the 43-second clip.

Three seconds before the clip ends, a thump can be heard, followed by silence.

Leavitt told the network that she heard the chopper Sunday morning before it made a U-turn and crashed into the nearby hilly terrain.

She provided the video to investigators.

The 41-year-old NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in the wreckage.

Leavitt’s Nest video is not the only footage purported to capture Bryant’s chopper.

Glendale resident David Lyudmirsky shot cell phone video of what is believed to be Bryant’s helicopter “performing a very aggressive circling maneuver’’ a half-hour before it crashed.

He turned over his video footage to the NTSB on Monday night.

