Auburn’s TJ Finley arrested after allegedly evading police during traffic stop

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley was arrested Thursday for allegedly evading police in Alabama.

Finley, who recently became the first college athlete to ink an NIL deal with Amazon, was booked into the Lee County Detention Center and eventually released.

According to AL.com, Finley was booked after he turned himself into police. He reportedly discovered there was an active warrant for his arrest after he was cited for riding a moped without a helmet July 26 on campus.

Auburn police said Finley “fled from police and committed several other traffic offenses in the process.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The charges pending against my client, TJ Finley, are the result of traffic violations and a misunderstanding,” Finley’s attorney, Davis Whittelsey, said in a statement.

“The charges are in the process of being handled in municipal court within the City of Auburn as all traffic citations are. As soon as TJ learned of the charges, he turned himself in and has been released on a bond he signed for himself. His first day of football camp with Auburn University has been a success.”

AUBURN’S BRYAN HARSIN SAYS OFFSEASON INQUIRY INTO PROGRAM WAS ‘UNCOMFORTABLE’

Finley is one of four quarterbacks vying for the Tigers’ starting job. But, with experience under his belt, he is the favorite. Finley started the final three games last season for the Tigers when he replaced Bo Nix, who has since transferred to Oregon.

Finley was 70 of 128 passing for 827 yards with six touchdowns and an interception last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Finley reported to the team after he was released on bond and will participate in the team’s first practice session Friday.