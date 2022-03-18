Auburn’s Jabari Smith takes flight for epic poster dunk

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the result no longer in doubt and Auburn (28-5) firmly set to advance to the Second Round of the Midwest Region in the NCAA Tournament, Jabari Smith made perhaps the play of March Madness thus far on Friday.

“Driving in and goodnight,” CBS Sports play-by-play man Jim Nantz said, as the freshman forward showed off his freakish athleticism, posterizing a Jacksonville State defender hanging out below the rim.

Exactly the reason why Smith has been in discussion as the first player to come off the board in this year’s NBA Draft.

Smith wrapped up his NCAA Tournament debut with 20 points on 6-of-13 from the field with 14 rebounds and four assists. Auburn will play the winner of Miami (23-10) vs. USC (26-7) in the Second Round Sunday.