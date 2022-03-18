FOX Sports 

Auburn’s Jabari Smith takes flight for epic poster dunk

With the result no longer in doubt and Auburn (28-5) firmly set to advance to the Second Round of the Midwest Region in the NCAA Tournament, Jabari Smith made perhaps the play of March Madness thus far on Friday.

“Driving in and goodnight,” CBS Sports play-by-play man Jim Nantz said, as the freshman forward showed off his freakish athleticism, posterizing a Jacksonville State defender hanging out below the rim.

Exactly the reason why Smith has been in discussion as the first player to come off the board in this year’s NBA Draft.

Jabari Smith #10 of the Auburn Tigers dunks against Brandon Huffman #50 of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks during the second half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 18, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina.
(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Jabari Smith #10 of the Auburn Tigers goes up for a dunk against Brandon Huffman #50 of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks during the second half of the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 18, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina.
(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Smith wrapped up his NCAA Tournament debut with 20 points on 6-of-13 from the field with 14 rebounds and four assists. Auburn will play the winner of Miami (23-10) vs. USC (26-7) in the Second Round Sunday.