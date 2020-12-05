Auburn's Bo Nix scrambles for incredible touchdown run vs. Texas A&M

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix may not be having the best season, but he had a highlight-reel play against No. 5 Texas A&M that gave the Tigers a lead in the second quarter.

Nix snapped the ball from the Aggies’ 5-yard line and planned to run a read-option play. It appeared, at first, that the Texas A&M defense swallowed him up in the backfield.

But Nix kept his legs going and broke free of what looked like a sure sack that would have pushed Auburn back some yards.

Nix scrambled out of it and managed to score a touchdown in the process.

The 5-yard run gave Auburn a brief 10-7 lead with 3:36 remaining in the first half.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond would lead the Aggies offense to a touchdown before the first-half whistle sounded. He ran the ball in for a touchdown at the 1-yard line and put Texas A&M up 14-10.

Nix and Auburn were projected to have a solid season but have faltered too much in their games. Auburn came in against the Aggies in a pivotal SEC matchup with a 5-3 record.

Texas A&M could put itself into playoff contention with a victory. Texas A&M is second in the SEC West division. Its only loss came to Alabama, which is prohibiting Texas A&M from potentially making the SEC title game.