Auburn’s Bo Nix approached marriage proposal like game day

Auburn’s third-year quarterback Bo Nix recently approached a new kind of high-pressure situation in a similar manner that he approaches game day.

Nix proposed to his girlfriend over the summer, and speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he compared his proposal day to a football game day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I woke up kind of like it was game day,” Nix told reporters, per Saturday Down South. “Similar feel to it. A lot at stake. A lot of preparation went into it.”

But Nix said he was more comfortable proposing than he is on football game day because “there’s so much on the opposing side that can go wrong,” Auburn beat reporter Bennett Durando reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

SDS reports Auburn fans hope the off-the-market QB also produces positive outcomes on the field this fall.