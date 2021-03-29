Auburn bass fishing team suspended for year over COVID-19 violation: report

The Auburn University bass fishing team was informed that it has been suspended from competition until next year over allegations that members violated the COVID-19 guidelines, reports said.

The Auburn Plainsman reported that a letter from Campus Recreation informed the team that no members iis allowed to represent the Bass Fishing Club in any manner until 2022. AL.com reported that the team members were told that they cannot even wear their uniforms on any social media platforms.

The AL.com report said that the letter to the team did not lay out the alleged offenses, but listed three dates that they are believed to have occurred. The memo said that anyone who disregards the notice “will be referred to the Auburn University Student Conduct Office on an individual basis.”

The Plainsman reported that the school’s fishing team has taken home several championships in the 14 years of its existence. The paper said it reached out to the team and was told that it was appealing the decision.