Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young says he'll pass Stephen Curry as NBA's best shooter in one year

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA.

But as time ticks on in the 32-year-old’s career, a new shooter will most certainly fill his shoes.

How about Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young?

Young was featured on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast, and he said that he would surpass Curry as the top shooter in the NBA within a year. O’Neal and co-host John Kincade went full-court press on Young during the interview.

“How many years before you overtake Steph Curry as the best shooter in the league? Put you on the spot. Put you on the spot. Let’s go,” O’Neal said.

“I mean, Steph has done crazy things, crazy numbers,” Young answered.

“Trae, don’t give it that politically correct. One year? Two years? How many years? Say it,” O’Neal responded.

“I don’t know,” Young answered. “I don’t know, Shaq. I’m trying to…”

“Say it, Trae,” O’Neal said. “Two years? Go ahead and say it, Trae.”

“OK. A year,” Young said. “That’s just me being, I work too hard.”

It was obvious that Young didn’t want to make such a bold statement, but he definitely has the potential to be one of the best shooters in the league moving forward. Young shot 36.1 percent on 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which were both career highs for the second-year player.

Curry has never shot below 41.1 percent from beyond the arc, so if Young wants to surpass the greatest shooter of all time, he definitely needs to improve his game even more.