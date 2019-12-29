Atlanta Falcons' Ty Sambrailo catches 35-yard touchdown pass vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons stunned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense early in their matchup Sunday.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan lined up under center with 10:41 left in the first quarter, with offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo in as an eligible receiver.

Somehow, Sambrailo ran straight up the field unchecked and wide open. Ryan got Sambrailo the football and the 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman ran as fast as he could for his first-ever touchdown catch.

It was a 35-yard touchdown catch from Ryan to Sambrailo and the extra-point put Atlanta up 7-0 early in the game.

Sambrailo is in his fifth season in the NFL. He was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and was traded to the Falcons prior to the start of the 2017 season.

He is in his third season with the Falcons. He played in 12 games in 2019 heading into the Buccaneers matchup but hadn’t started any of them. His production decreased from the first two games of the season.

According to Pro-Football Reference, Sambrailo played in 45 percent of snaps in Week 1 and 44 percent of snaps in Week 2. By Week 16, he had only played in 9 percent of snaps.