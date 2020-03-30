Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank optimistic NFL season will play all 16 regular-season games

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank sounded positive when asked if the NFL would move forward with a 16-game 2020 regular season despite the coronavirus pandemic.

With the NFL organized team activities and training camp around the corner, coaches and executives have reportedly been pessimistic about the season starting on time.

“If I had to speculate now, and I use the word speculate because that’s really all it is, I would say yes,” Blank said, while speaking with NBC Sports’ Peter King for his “Football Morning in America” column. “Only because it’s so far away from where we are today. I could easily see camps being shorter, players being tested on a daily basis, things of that nature. No fan attendance. Things like that.

“We may have fewer preseason games, which probably wouldn’t be the end of the world,” Blank added. “But I think by September, my hope is by the time the regular season starts, that we’ll be able to bring people together in some form or fashion in a safe manner and play.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell told teams on Thursday that the NFL Draft would go on as scheduled from April 23-25. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Times reported that the draft would be at a television studio location after the league pulled all of its public events from Las Vegas.

The NBA, NHL and MLS have suspended their 2019-20 seasons earlier this month, while MLB has delayed its start to the 2020 season.