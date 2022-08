Atlanta Falcons 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Atlanta Falcons made some changes during the offseason. The team traded longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts after losing the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and picked up Marcus Mariota in the offseason. The team also selected Desmond Ridder in the draft out of Cincinnati.

Rookie Drake London and second-year tight end Kyle Pitts will get ample opportunity to make an impact on the team.

Atlanta signed linebacker Rashaan Evans and cornerback Casey Hayward to bolster the defense. The Falcons should look a bit better than last season.

Read below for the Falcons' schedule

Week 1: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints, September 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams, September 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 3: Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks, September 25, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 4: Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland Browns, October 2, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, October 9, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers, October 16, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: Atlanta Falcons @ Cincinnati Bengals, October 23, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers, October 30, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers, November 6, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers, November 10, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears, November 20, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders, November 27, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, December 4, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints, December 18, 2022

TV: TBD

Time: TBD

Week 16: Atlanta Falcons @ Baltimore Ravens, December 24, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals, January 1, 2023

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD

