Athletics' Stephen Piscotty delivers walk-off grand slam against Rangers

Stephen Piscotty came up in a big moment for the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night to give his team the victory over the Texas Rangers.

Piscotty hit the Athletics’ second walk-off grand slam of the shortened season to give Oakland its fourth consecutive win. It was his first home run of the season.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he said after the 5-1 victory. “Pretty unique for that to happen in such a short amount of time. It’s a lot of fun celebrating like that.”

Oakland turned over a new leaf and performed a socially distant celebration as he headed for home plate. It was the team’s second celebration at home plate as Matt Olson hit his own game-winning grand slam against the Los Angeles Angels on opening night.

“I think we’d all seen a few walk-off homers and the way other teams were doing it,” Piscotty said. “Trying to be a little more distant there. Hard to control the emotions but we did a decent job I think.”

Oakland got five strong innings from Jesus Luzardo, who at 22 years old became the youngest Athletics pitcher to start a game since Brett Anderson in 2010. He went five strong innings, didn’t allow a run and struck out five.

Oakland moved to 7-4 with the win and the Rangers fell to 3-6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.