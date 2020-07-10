Athletics' Matt Chapman on having no fans in stadium: 'It just plays to our advantage'

Oakland Athletics star Matt Chapman doesn’t seem too worried about not having fans in the stands when the team takes the field at the RingCentral Coliseum later this month.

Chapman told reporters on Thursday he thinks spectatorless games might work as an “advantage” for the team, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

TIGERS’ RON GARDENHIRE ADMITS DIFFICULTY WEARING MASK IN HEAT, MAY AFFECT COMMUNICATION

“I think other teams coming in and seeing no fans and a big huge empty stadium and it might be a little cold at night, it just plays to our advantage. We’re used to playing there. We’re used to playing in front of however big or small a crowd is,” Chapman said.

The third baseman wasn’t exactly wrong.

JOSE CANSECO BLASTS MLB FOR STARTING SEASON, SAYS ROB MANFRED IS ‘FOOL’

Oakland had 1,662,211 fans come to the ballpark last season despite the team going 97-65 and making the playoffs — and averaged only about 20,500 fans per game. Both statistics were among the lowest in Major League Baseball.

Chapman has emerged as one of the best players in the sport. He’s finished in the top 10 in American League MVP voting the last two seasons.

Last year, he earned his first trip to the All-Star Game. He hit .249 with a .848 OPS and a career-high 36 home runs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Oakland is likely to be one of the top contenders for the World Series during the pandemic-shortened season.