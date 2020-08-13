Astros' Zack Greinke calls out pitches to catcher, still gets SF Giants batter out

Zack Greinke was in the zone for the Houston Astros on Wednesday night against the San Francisco Giants.

Greinke went 6 1/3 innings and allowed one run on seven hits and struck out seven batters. Giants batters could barely touch him even as he told them what he was going to throw.

Cameras caught Greinke apparently calling out signs and signals to catcher Martin Maldonado.

He explained what he was doing after the game.

“Today, there was a man on second base and it got all messed up and it took longer than I was hoping it would take,” Greinke said, according to MLB.com. “It’s 50 percent my fault and 50 percent Maldy’s fault. … I don’t like taking a long time with a man on second base especially. I’m trying to find a way to speed that up. So far this year, it’s been good. It got messed up today.”

Greinke has pitched very well since the season got underway last month. In four starts and 21 1/3 innings, he has struck out 18 batters and recorded a 2.53 ERA.

Houston defeated the Giants, 5-1, to move to 8-10 on the season. The team is going to have an uphill climb in the American League West to make the playoffs.