Astros take Game 2 from Mariners, Yordan Alvarez launches another clutch homer

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez hit another clutch home run that led the Astros over the Seattle Mariners, 4-2, in Game 2 of an ALDS.

The Mariners once again had a one-run lead.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park, Jeremy Pena hit a bloop single to get on base with the Mariners leading 2-1.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Luis Castillo, the Mariners’ ace, was cruising at that point in the game, with Kyle Tucker’s solo homer in the bottom of the second his only blemish. He challenged Alvarez with an outside fastball, which he fouled off for strike one.

But, just like Robbie Ray did on Tuesday, Castillo decided to throw another outside fastball. Alvarez was all over it.

Alvaraez hit it the other way into the Crawford boxes in left field for a 3-2 lead that Houston did not relinquish.

YORDAN ALVAREZ’ WALK-OFF HOMER COMPLETES ASTROS’ COMEBACK IN GAME 1 OF ALDS

The Astros added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Alex Bregman singled home Pena after the Mariners decided to intentionally walk Alvarez.

The Mariners’ final chance in the top of the ninth looked good at first when Adam Frazier walked to start the inning. But J.P. Crawford’s smoked a line drive that went right to first baseman Yuli Gurriel, and the Astros doubled up Frazier.

Julio Rodriguez smacked a double into the left-center field gap, but Ty France struck out to end the game.

Seattle didn’t score first, but it was able to touch up Framber Valdez for two runs in the top of the fourth inning. A fielder’s choice scored one, and Dylan Moore came through with an RBI single to right field that gave the Mariners the lead.

Valdez went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks, while striking out six.

ASTROS’ PITCHER OUT OF PLAYOFFS AFTER BREAKING HAND DURING LOCKER PUNCH

Despite taking the loss, Castillo was solid for Seattle, allowing five hits and striking out seven over seven innings of work. However, his mistakes left the ballpark and hurt his team in the end.

Pena accounted for two of the Astros’ runs, finishing the day 2-for-3 with a walk.

The series moves to Seattle with the Mariners’ backs against the wall. The Astros need just one more win to advance to the ALCS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 3 will be played at 4:07 p.m. ET Saturday.