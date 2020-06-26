Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. says he rather hear something, even boos, than silence in stadium

Major League Baseball will likely start the season without fans in the stands to mitigate any risk of anyone, including the players and coaches, catching the coronavirus.

While the silence might be sweet for some, Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. said Wednesday in an interview on MLB Network Radio he would rather hear something, even boos.

EX-YANKEE SPITBALLS IDEA OF FOREIGN SUBSTANCES INVADING MLB’S WET RAG RULE

“I, as a pitcher, at home, want to play with Houston fans in the building. Even if we go on the road, I’d rather have people be there, showing love for their team, and even booing us, than for it to be silent,” he told the radio station.

McCullers said he believes that when fans do come back, they’ll greet their team the same way they would have if things were normal in the world.

EDDIE KASKO, FORMER MLB ALL-STAR AND KOREAN WAR VET, DIES AT 88

“I think that whenever fans come back to baseball, they’ll greet us then, the way they were going to (before the shutdown),” he said. “So, it’s no big deal for us. We understand the position that we’re in, and fans, no fans, we just have to play baseball, man. That’s all we can worry about. We can’t tell people how to feel, or how to react. That’s their right.”

McCullers missed the entire 2019 due to Tommy John surgery. In 2018, he was 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 142 strikeouts.

When it comes to having fans in the stands, Astros owner Jim Crane suggested that the organization is preparing for the possibility.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He told reporters that he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of fans at Minute Maid Park at some point during the shortened season, according to the Houston Chronicle.