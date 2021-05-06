Astros complain to MLB about taunting as Yankee fans are curbed from heckling: report

The Houston Astros received a New York welcome from Yankee fans this week in their first meeting since the Astros’ sign-stealing scam was exposed – but according to a report, Houston allegedly complained to the league about taunting this season, which resulted in security curbing some hecklers.

In the first of a three-game series on Tuesday, Yankee fan David Taub went viral for wearing an Oscar the Grouch costume – a nod to the Astros’ use of garbage cans for signaling to batters.

Taub told Sports Illustrated that he previously received confirmation before the game that he could wear the costume but when he showed up on Tuesday he was not allowed in as security informed him: “Our policy changed.”

“Taub said the guard added that the Astros had complained to MLB about fans in other cities, and MLB had told the Yankees to tighten their rules,” the report read.

Both the Astros and the commissioner’s office told Sports Illustrated that they were “unaware of any such complaints or directives.”

A video posted to Twitter also showed security confiscating an inflatable trash can from a Yankee fan who was rewarded with a beer as he chased after the stadium guard.

The taunting was dialed down on Wednesday but fans in the Bronx have still found ways to let the Astros know how they really feel.

New York will try for a three-game sweep Thursday afternoon, with ace Gerrit Cole facing Houston for the first time since leaving the Astros for a $324 million, nine-year contract with the Yankees before the 2020 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.