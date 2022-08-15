Astros’ Alex Bregman delivers home run with Uvalde community watching

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alex Bregman stepped up in more ways than one Sunday during the Houston Astros’ 6-3 victory against the Oakland Athletics.

Bregman hit his 16th home run of the season off Oakland pitcher Cole Irvin in the first inning. He also had an RBI double in the seventh inning to help pad the lead. He finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

The home run meant a little more than just helping the team to a victory. The organization hosted members of the Uvalde community who are still healing from the horrific school shooting a few months ago. Bregman revealed to reporters he had made at least one fan very happy.

“As soon as I got into the dugout, [manager] Dusty [Baker] goes, ‘Hey, you hit one for Uvalde!'” Bregman said, adding that he was “glad” members of the community were in attendance.

Bregman, Baker, Jose Altuve and Lance McCullers spoke at a pregame ceremony to honor the victims of the May 24 shooting. The Astros chartered 10 buses to bring 500 family members and friends of the victims to the game.

A girl who was at the school at the time of the shooting had asked Altuve to hit a home run for her.

The 500 people were a part of a group of about 3,000 from Uvalde who received free tickets from the Astros to attend the game. The team had several fundraising efforts at Sunday’s game with all the process going to help those affected by the shooting.

Baker said he hoped the day could provide a small distraction.

“This is what we’re here for,” he said. “We’re not only here to play ball for our town, for ourselves, for our teammates, we’re here to aid the healing of people.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.