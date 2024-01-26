Associated Press catches flak over photo mistake on Raheem Morris-Falcons story: ‘Do better!’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Associated Press on Thursday caught some blowback over a social media post promoting its story about the Atlanta Falcons hiring Raheem Morris as their next head coach.

The photo that accompanied the post on X showed Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Morris and Evero are both Black men, and the AP took heat from NFL pundits and fans on social media.

Damien Woody, a former New England Patriots offensive lineman who won two Super Bowl titles with the team, saw the post.

“Cmon @AP…do better!” he wrote with an attached screenshot of the post.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram Dallas Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. added, “Damn shame.”

Others on social media were stunned. NFL writer Dov Kleiman added a facepalm emoji to the end of his post.

The Associated Press confirmed to Fox News Digital the wrong photo was used in the story and that the correct photo was replaced as soon as the mistake was discovered.

“We apologize,” the outlet said.

Morris will reportedly take over as the Falcons’ head coach even after the team interviewed Bill Belichick twice. Evero was also interviewed twice for the position.

Morris has been in Southern California coaching with the Los Angeles Rams since the 2021 season, winning the Super Bowl in his first season there. He returns to Atlanta after serving multiple roles from 2015 to 2020.

Morris was the head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011 and served as the Falcons’ interim head coach in 2020. Arthur Smith eventually took over in 2021 through the 2023 season.

