Ashton Torgerson ejected from race car in scary Chili Bowl crash, officials say he’s ‘awake and alert’

The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals is an indoor midget car race that takes place each year in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and on Wednesday fans were left shellshocked due to a scary crash.

Ashton Torgerson was involved in the wreck, and fans watched his car flip several times. The 16-year-old Oregon native was ejected from the car. Medical personnel rushed over to him, and he was taken to a hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Petersen Media, who does PR for Torgerson Racing, offered an update on Torgerson.

“Ashton is awake and alert at the hospital. He has feeling in hands and feet and has passed his tests so far,” the company said in a tweet. “He’s now going into scans. We will continue to keep you posted.”

Torgerson Racing also offered a separate update.

“Passed back, neck tests waiting on CT scan… 1st thing he asked me was what place was he in!! You have no ideas how much the support means to Ashton and the family…”

FRANKIE MUNIZ TO RACE IN ARCA MENARDS SERIES

Petersen Media said Torgerson was awake as he reached the hospital.

The crash occurred on Lap 11 of the race in the preliminary race. According to Flo Racing, drivers and officials met to determine what to do next, and they agreed to continue to the race.

Rico Abreu would win the race.

“These are tough moments for race car drivers,” Abreu told reporters after the race, via Racing America. “I didn’t personally witness what happened, but you could feel the energy shift, and change in the building. Anxiety. Fear.

“To see a curtain come across the track … I don’t need to go on about it. We’re race car drivers, and we have to strap in these things once everything cools off and hats off to the Chili Bowl for their incredible safety response. It’s something we’ve seen across sports the past week or so. You just feel gutted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“All I’ve been thinking about the past hour is just making sure that boy is OK.”