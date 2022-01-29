Ashleigh Barty of Australia has won the women’s title at the Australian Open in Melbourne, defeating Danielle Collins of the United States in two sets, with the second set decided in a tiebreaker.

The match ended about 5 a.m. Saturday, eastern U.S. time.

It was the third major win for Barty.

The win by the Australian player on Australian soil set off an immediate and loud celebration there.

