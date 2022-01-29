close

Ashleigh Barty of Australia has won the women’s title at the Australian Open in Melbourne, defeating Danielle Collins of the United States in two sets, with the second set decided in a tiebreaker.

The match ended about 5 a.m. Saturday, eastern U.S. time.

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in action during the final against Danielle Collins of the U.S. (Reuters)

It was the third major win for Barty.

The win by the Australian player on Australian soil set off an immediate and loud celebration there.

Danielle Collins of the U.S. in action during the final against Australia’s Ashleigh Barty. (Reuters)

