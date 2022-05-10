A’s second baseman Tony Kemp stuns himself with incredible Superman catch

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp had the ultimate reaction to an incredible diving catch in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

With Oakland up 3-0, A’s reliever Domingo Acevedo was facing Jeimer Candelario with Austin Meadows on first base. Candelario hit a liner to Kemp’s right, and the infielder went full extension for the final out of the inning.

Even Kemp couldn’t believe it.

Oakland would win the second game of the doubleheader 4-1. Kemp finished 2-for-4.

The Athletics got RBIs from Jed Lowrie, Kevin Smith, Luis Barrera and Cristian Pache in the win. Smith had a two-out RBI in the top of the fourth inning that put Oakland up 2-0.

Oakland starter Adrian Martinez went 5 1/3 innings allowed four hits and struck out three.

The Tigers got the better of the A’s in the first game of the twin bill, 6-0. Detroit unloaded on Oakland with 12 hits, including a solo home run from Jonathan Schoop. The second baseman finished 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Candelario was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI in the win. Willi Castro was 3-for-4 and crossed the plate once.

By the end of Tuesday, Oakland was 12-19 and Detroit was 9-21. Both teams were in the bottom of their respective divisions.