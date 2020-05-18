Art Howe, former manager and infielder, released from hospital after coronavirus fight

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Art Howe, a former major league manager who played 11 years as an infielder, was released from the hospital Sunday after being in intensive care battling the coronavirus.

Howe, 73, had been in the hospital since first experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on May 3. He told multiple media outlets he was happy to be back home.

NEW MLB RULES: SHOWER AT HOME, DON’T SPIT, MR MET STAY AWAY

“Relief, back in my own bedroom. It’s just sweet,” Howe said. “It was a long five days or so. I’m finally feeling a little bit better. Still not able to eat real good, taste buds are giving me a hard time. It’s just nice to be back home and hopefully continue to progress.”

Howe said he has to be isolated at home for at least another week.

He told KPRC-TV last week he “never experienced anything like it before.”

YANKEES’ BRIAN CASHMAN REMAINS PEEVED OVER ASTROS SCANDAL: ‘THERE’S A LITTLE BIT OF FRUSTRATION’

“That’s the thing. My taste buds still aren’t there. I know I should eat but nothing at all makes you want to eat,” he told the station.

Howe played all around the infield from 1974 to 1985 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, and St. Louis Cardinals. He hit 43 home runs and batted .260 in 891 career games.

He first became the manager of the Astros in 1989 and led the team until 1993. He was then the manager of the Oakland Athletics during the organization’s so-called “Moneyball” years from 1996 to 2002. The A’s teams put together back-to-back 100-plus win seasons but never made the World Series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Howe became the manager of the New York Mets in 2002 but couldn’t replicate the same success. He didn’t have a winning season in two seasons with the club. It was the last team he managed. He was the Texas Rangers’ bench coach during the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.