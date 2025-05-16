Arrest affidavit reveals details of former MLB player Rafael Furcal’s arrest

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rafael Furcal, a three-time MLB All-Star and World Series champion, was arrested on multiple charges in Florida on Wednesday.

Furcal, 47, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing deadly missiles into dwellings, public or private.

An arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital said that the alleged victim and Furcal narrowly avoided a crash, but their vehicles were near each other shortly after.

The victim then claimed that Furcal “began picking up rocks from the ground and began throwing them,” as well as a plastic bottle, at the victim’s truck while he was inside.

Furcal then allegedly picked up another rock “the size of a small palm” after the victim got out of the vehicle and threw it at him. The victim shielded the rock with his hand, but it resulted in lacerations.

The victim then punched Furcal, who fled the scene.

The victim said he feared for his life during the alleged incident.

The former infielder played 14 years in the majors. He made his Major League debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2000 and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award when he hit .295 with 134 hits and 87 runs. He earned his first All-Star appearance with the team in 2003.

He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006 and played with them until about midway through the 2011 season, when he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. He was on the Cardinals’ World Series team in 2011. It was the first and only ring of his career. He was an All-Star in 2012 with the Cardinals.

Furcal played his last year in the majors in 2014 with the Miami Marlins.

He batted .281 with 587 RBI in 1,614 games.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.