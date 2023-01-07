Army hockey player recovering after severe neck injury from skate

Army hockey player Eric Huss suffered a severe injury from an inadvertent skate to the neck in a game against Sacred Heart Thursday.

Huss took a skate to the neck in the second period of a 5-0 Army loss, according to The Associated Press.

Trainer Rachel Leahy rushed into action, controlling Huss’s bleeding, and was praised by Army hockey coach Brian Riley for acting quickly.

“A terrible tragedy was avoided tonight because of the quick action of our trainer and the medical staff that were in the arena tonight,” Riley posted to Twitter Thursday night. “Grateful that our player will be ok because of them.”

The Army hockey team posted an update on Twitter Friday morning following successful surgery for Huss.

“Last night Eric Huss suffered an injury from an inadvertent skate to his neck. He was transported after a pivotal response from our trainer, Rachel Leahy,” the post states.

“Eric underwent successful surgery to repair a severe laceration to his neck and will return to West Point today. Warrior.”

Huss is a junior from Dallas, Texas, and played for the Lone Star Brahmas of the North American Hockey League for two seasons.

The forward has appeared in 31 games for Army hockey during his three-year career, scoring four goals on 22 shots.

