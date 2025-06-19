Arkansas suffers heartbreaking College World Series elimination to LSU after left fielder’s critical mistake

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arkansas Razorbacks, needing a win to stay alive in the NCAA College World Series, were one out away from forcing a rematch with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday night.

However, left fielder Charles Davalan had a brutal blunder in the outfield in what could have been the end of the game. Instead, it helped LSU earn themselves a spot in the championship series.

Tigers right-handed hitter Luis Hernandez roped a pitch to left field that went 104 mph off the bat, but it was hit directly at Davalan. However, it appeared the left fielder slipped and misjudged the ball, and it bounced off his shoulder and went toward the wall.

If that was not enough of a problem, there were runners on first and second for LSU, and they both scored to tie things up at five apiece.

The Razorbacks had just taken the lead in the top of the ninth inning thanks to a Justin Thomas two-RBI single to left field, but it was all for naught in the end.

Jared Jones, who tied the game earlier with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, came in clutch yet again, singling home Hernandez on a line drive that hit off second baseman Cam Kozeal’s glove and landed in center field to score the winning run in walk-off fashion.

The Tigers celebrated their trip to the championship series, while Arkansas could not believe they did not force a rematch.

While LSU celebrated, Davalan was understandably emotional after the game. His Razorbacks teammates were seen consoling him as he let his emotions pour out on the field.

The Tigers, seeking their second national title in three seasons, will be facing Coastal Carolina, who defeated Louisville, 11-3, to secure their spot in the final, best-of-three bout.

