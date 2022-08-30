Arkansas’ Sam Pittman on preparing for Cincinnati: ‘Some guys bring iced tea and some guys bring liquor’

website maker

There is nothing like an ol’ ball coach talking football.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman gave college football fans a doozy on Monday as he discussed his team’s preparation for its week one game against the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Pittman and the Razorbacks, entering the season as No. 19 in the preseason rankings, are not quite sure what Luke Fickell and his Bearcats will throw at them at Razorback Stadium.

“They’ve got two separate quarterbacks that who knows who’s gonna play,” Pittman told reporters on Monday. “Not positive who the running backs gonna be yet. And they got a new coordinator. So, you don’t know exactly what they’re going to do. But I think we’ve got enough defense in that we can attack whatever we see.

“I think the first couple series are going to be really important to figure out what they’re bringing to the party. Some guys bring iced tea and some guys bring liquor. You just got to figure out what to bring.”

Cincinnati is coming off their best season in program history, going undefeated in the regular season and becoming the first team from a Group of Five conference to make the College Football Playoff. However, the Bearcats lost quarterback Desmond Ridder to graduation and have yet to name a starter for week one, leaving Arkansas to prepare for multiple scenarios under center.

“Either way, you got a guy in there starting in this offense for the first time,” Cincinnati quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli said, according to The Athletic. “That goes into Fick’s whole mantra for this training camp to ‘Just be us.’ You don’t need to be anybody else, do anybody else’s job. Do your job, and we’ll be just fine.”

Whichever way Cincinnati chooses to go on Saturday, Pittman thinks his team will know early on how the game will be played.

“Go into a two-minute offense, you’ll figure out what kind of party you’re going to on the first play,” Pittman continued.

“The first two series on both sides of the ball will be a big, big thing on Saturday in my opinion. And how fast our coaches are making adjustment and how fast there’s does.”

Pittman is entering his third year in Fayetteville and led Arkansas to a nine-win season in 2021.