Arkansas lineman accused of purposefully hurting Texas Tech player breaks silence after ridicule

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Fernando Carmona was ridiculed after video caught him stepping on the ankle of a Texas Tech player during the Liberty Bowl over the weekend.

Carmona broke his silence on the matter, apologizing for what transpired.

“I’d like to apologize for my actions last Friday night in the Liberty Bowl,” Carmona posted on X. “I let me emotions get away from me. I have nothing but respect for Texas Tech and the game of football. I apologize to my team and coaches. I’m not that kind of player and will learn from this.”

Many took exception to Carmona stepping on C.J. Baskerville’s ankle, and the thought it was done intentionally was put out there. Some even said they wanted him “banned forever” from the game.

Carmona’s actions led to immediate pain for Baskerville. Meanwhile, Carmona tried to play it off like he was helping a teammate off the turf.

Baskerville accused Carmona of committing a “dirty” play.

“There’s no denying that Arkansas played a great game last night, I am not taking that away from them. But #55 Fernando Carmona blatantly stepping on my ankle and pressing down on it on purpose is straight up dirty,” Baskerville wrote on X on Saturday.

“Proceeds to say “got your b**** a***.” Do better.”

This incident occurred during the fourth quarter of the Razorbacks’ 39-26 win over the Red Raiders to win the bowl game.

Baskerville was Texas Tech’s leading tackler in the game, too, with 10 total as well as one pass deflection. He had 52 total tackles with four interceptions in his senior season.

Carmona is a junior who spent the 2023-24 season with the San Jose State Spartans before transferring to Arkansas.

